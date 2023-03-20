Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 875 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

