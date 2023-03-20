Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $47,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $469.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

