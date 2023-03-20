Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,351 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $40,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.