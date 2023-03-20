Bremer Bank National Association Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 81,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.19 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

