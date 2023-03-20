Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day moving average is $536.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

