Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 64,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

