Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

