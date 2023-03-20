Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,625 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $76.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

