Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 8.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.97 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

