Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.