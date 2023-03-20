Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $40,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $143.87 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.