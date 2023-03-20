City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City State Bank cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
