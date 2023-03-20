City State Bank Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

