Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

