DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

