DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.80 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

