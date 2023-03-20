DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $156.52 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

