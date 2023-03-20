DNB Asset Management AS Sells 224,681 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,681 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

