DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,591 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.71. The company has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

