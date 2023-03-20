Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

