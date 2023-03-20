Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,925,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $372.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

