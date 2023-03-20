Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $89.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.