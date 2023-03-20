Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

