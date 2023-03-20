Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

