Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

