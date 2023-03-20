Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1,212.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

