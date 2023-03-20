First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after buying an additional 497,777 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.93 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

