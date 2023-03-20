Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.63 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

