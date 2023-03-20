Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

