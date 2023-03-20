Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

