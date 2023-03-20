Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.31 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.