Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $633.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

