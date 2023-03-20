Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

