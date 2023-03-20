Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $184.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.