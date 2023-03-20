Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

