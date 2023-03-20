Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

