Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Raised by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

