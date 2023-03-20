iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

