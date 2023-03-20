iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

