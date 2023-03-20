KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

