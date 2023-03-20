KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

