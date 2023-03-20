KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $433.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

