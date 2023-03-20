KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

