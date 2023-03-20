KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

