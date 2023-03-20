KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

