Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.22 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

