Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $311.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 46.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $311,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $393.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

