Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average of $321.14.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

