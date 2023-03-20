Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $103.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

