Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,182 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.06.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.